Louisville - Anna B. Distler, 95, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Born in Charlestown, IN. on November 15, 1923, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Otto and Anna Graf Schindler. She was retired from the Murphy Elevator Company and was a member of St. John Paul II Parish on Goldsmith Lane.

Besides her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her husband Walter K. Distler, four brothers and three sisters.

She is survived by four sons, Bruce K. Distler (Sheila), Dr. Walter D. Distler (Sheryl), Dr. Mark W. Distler (Dr. Dana), and Jim M. Distler (Sheri); ten grandchildren, Brandon (Michelle), Michael (Gabrielle), Dr. Christopher (Dr. Emily), Dr. Tony, Andrea, Audrey, Eric, Olivia, Hannah and James.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 27th at 10 a.m. at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, followed by burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to the or to her church. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
