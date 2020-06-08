Anna B. Wade
Anna B. Wade

Louisville - 87, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John); sister, Rose (George); brother, Basil Jr.(Mamie) and brother in law, Harold Webster along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation: 9am- 11am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
JUN
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
Funeral services provided by
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

