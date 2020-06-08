Anna B. Wade
Louisville - 87, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (John); sister, Rose (George); brother, Basil Jr.(Mamie) and brother in law, Harold Webster along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation: 9am- 11am Thursday, June 11, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd., with the funeral service to follow at 11am, burial in Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.