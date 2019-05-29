|
Anna C. Metz
Elizabeth - Anna C. Metz, 74 years of age passed on May 26, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1944 in Louisville to the late Roy and Catherine (Powers) Hughes. Anna was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in New Albany. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Clarence William Metz, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Catherine Metz; brothers, Joseph Hughes and Thomas Hughes
She is survived by her son, Joseph William Metz; daughter, Amy Metz Smith; sister, Claudia Hughes Selter; brother, Paul Hughes; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
The family requests contributions in her memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 415 E. 8th Street, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfuneralservice.net
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019