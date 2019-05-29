Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 S 6th St.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Leitchfield, KY - Mrs. Anna Catherine Kelty, age 92, of Leitchfield, KY returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Mrs. Kelty was born in Grayson County, KY on September 21, 1926 to the late George and Bertha Smith. Among those who preceded her in death are, her late husbands, Vernon Skaggs and Charles Kelty. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Beverly Beck (Don); 2 granddaughters, Angela Gallagher (Paul) and Tessa Skaggs (George); 4 grandsons, Tim Beck (Kelly), Scott Beck (Pamela), Rodney Skaggs and Eddie Skaggs; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 9am at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church (1104 S 6th St., Louisville, KY 40203) on Friday, May 31, 2019 with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm at the Schoppenhorst, Underwood, and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy at Brooks Rd.).

Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019
