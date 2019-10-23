|
Anna Dee Woosley Phelps
Louisville - Mrs. Anna Dee Woosley Phelps, age 94, of Louisville, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvle C. Phelps. She is survived by her children, Jerry Phelps (Charlotte), Peggy Lewis (Garland) and Michael Phelps (Cindy) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial to follow in Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019