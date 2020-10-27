Anna E. Bradley (Burdette)Louisville - Transitioned to her heavenly home on October 21, 2020, she was 91. She was a caregiver by nature and a devoted nurse by profession. She worked at several local hospitals including Red Cross Hospital, St. Joseph's Infirmary and Children's Hospital where she was a member of the surgical team that performed the first pediatric open-heart procedure in Kentucky. She also worked proudly as the nurse at the former Shawnee Jr. High School and retired from the Park-Duvalle Neighborhood Health Center.Anna was devoted to her family. She was always ready to provide support, aid or a listening ear to anyone in need. She was a prolific letter writer, a quick wit, and the baker of the world's best caramel cakes.Anna was preceded in death by her father, Chester Burdette, her mother, the former Anna May Van Buren, her sister, Dorothy May Cook and her niece Zondra E. Curtis. She leaves behind to cherish her memory a son, Marshall Bradley, Jr. (Yvette), a sister Genee K. Holt of Chicago, Illinois, three granddaughters, Maria L. Brooks, Alicia N. Bradley, and Lauren E. Bradley; two great-grandsons, Malik Brooks and Malachi Brooks; a niece, Ladochye M. Webster (Quintin), a nephew, Louis William Cook (Charise), a great-nephew, Isaiah Cook, all of Louisville, Kentucky and a devoted cousin, George E. Clarkson (Glendale) of Glenn Dale, Maryland.Visitation will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home,1300 W. Chestnut St., from 4-6pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. 5th St. #101 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at noon with burial in Calvary Cemetery.