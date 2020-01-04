|
|
Anna "Louise" (Simms) Edelen
LOUISVILLE - 89, passed peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Nazareth Home. She was born in Washington County on September 28, 1930 to Chester & Leona (Ballard) Simms.
She was a devoted member of St. Brigid Catholic Church. Louise was a Realtor for 49 years, and "Realtor of the Year" for both Louisville & Kentucky in 1994. She was also very active in her community. She served on the Boards of Overseers for Spalding College, Seven Counties, GLAR, and Easter Seals, and was a St. Matthews Rotary member for 20 years. In 2006 she received the Distinguished Citizens Award from the Mayor.
Louise loved golf and was the 9-hole Club Champion in 1987 at Audubon C.C. She also enjoyed walking & playing bridge, but was "never very good" by her own admission. Louise loved dining and socializing with friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Louis and Wayne Simms.
Louise is survived by her 3 children, Glenn (Leah), Mike (Denise), and Ann Edelen; 8 grandchildren, Bruce, Jeff (Allison), Andrew (Janie), Nick, Alex (Brittany), Scott (Misti), Eric and Meredith Edelen; and 7 great-grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn (Joe) Edelen, Sr. Grace and Vernice Simms, Betty Blair, Geraldine Keysor, Chester (Nora) Simms, Rita (Tom) Harrod, Jane Thompson, Tom (Rose)Simms, and Maggie(Joe) O'Bryan; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-7pm, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.
Her funeral Mass will be 10am, Wednesday, January 8, at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the , 6100 Dutchmans Ln., Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020