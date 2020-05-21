Anna Elizabeth Brown



LaGrange - Anna Elizabeth Brown 86, of LaGrange, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.



She was baptized and a member of First Baptist Church of LaGrange. Anna was a Beautician and Domestic.



Preceding her in death were her parents; James A and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Crockett; son; husband, Earl Brown; Derek Lynn Brown; siblings; Catherine, Betty Lou, James Willie, Albert, Lee D. and Jessie P.



Survivors include her children; Michael Brown, Yvonne Prather, Pamela Burrell (Chester) and Nedra Brown; brother, Charles Robert Crockett; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 1 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with burial in Valley of Rest. Visitation from 11 AM until service time on Saturday.









