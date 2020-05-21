Anna Elizabeth Brown
LaGrange - Anna Elizabeth Brown 86, of LaGrange, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She was baptized and a member of First Baptist Church of LaGrange. Anna was a Beautician and Domestic.
Preceding her in death were her parents; James A and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Crockett; son; husband, Earl Brown; Derek Lynn Brown; siblings; Catherine, Betty Lou, James Willie, Albert, Lee D. and Jessie P.
Survivors include her children; Michael Brown, Yvonne Prather, Pamela Burrell (Chester) and Nedra Brown; brother, Charles Robert Crockett; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 1 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with burial in Valley of Rest. Visitation from 11 AM until service time on Saturday.
LaGrange - Anna Elizabeth Brown 86, of LaGrange, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She was baptized and a member of First Baptist Church of LaGrange. Anna was a Beautician and Domestic.
Preceding her in death were her parents; James A and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Crockett; son; husband, Earl Brown; Derek Lynn Brown; siblings; Catherine, Betty Lou, James Willie, Albert, Lee D. and Jessie P.
Survivors include her children; Michael Brown, Yvonne Prather, Pamela Burrell (Chester) and Nedra Brown; brother, Charles Robert Crockett; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home at 1 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with burial in Valley of Rest. Visitation from 11 AM until service time on Saturday.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.