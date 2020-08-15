1/
Anna Elizabeth Hensley
Anna Elizabeth Hensley

Louisville - Anna Elizabeth Hensley, 90 of Louisville, passed away on August 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd Hensley. She is survived by 3 children: Bonnie (Rick) Becker, Susan Young, and Barbara (Paul) Burress; 6 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10-12 PM on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. A service to honor the life of Anna will be held at 12 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Alzheimer's Association and/or Hosparus of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
AUG
18
Service
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
