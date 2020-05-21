Anna Jane Razor
Georgetown - Anna Jane Razor, 87, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Harrison Healthcare Center in Corydon. She was born November 5, 1932, in Harrison County, Indiana, to the late Oscar and Mary Viola Shickels Saulman. She was a homemaker and was retired from Nu-Yale Cleaners in New Albany, and was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church near Georgetown, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons in law, David Brock, Jr. and Robert K. Sharp; her brothers, Walter, Earl and Donald Saulman; her sisters, Gladys Duley, Myrtle Kingsley and Katherine Satterfield; and her great grandson, Conway Keith Emmons.
Survivors include her son, Steven Razor (Kathy Spercel); her daughters, Helen Wolfe (Norman), Nancy Brock, and Janet Sharp (Kenny Brandon); her brother, Gerald Saulman (Martha); 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be private on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Brother Toney McCutcheon will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 or at www.whascrusade.org.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wolfe, Bob Sharp, Brian Emmons, Todd Cannon, Jimmy Pigg and Josh Orme.
Georgetown - Anna Jane Razor, 87, of Georgetown, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Harrison Healthcare Center in Corydon. She was born November 5, 1932, in Harrison County, Indiana, to the late Oscar and Mary Viola Shickels Saulman. She was a homemaker and was retired from Nu-Yale Cleaners in New Albany, and was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church near Georgetown, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sons in law, David Brock, Jr. and Robert K. Sharp; her brothers, Walter, Earl and Donald Saulman; her sisters, Gladys Duley, Myrtle Kingsley and Katherine Satterfield; and her great grandson, Conway Keith Emmons.
Survivors include her son, Steven Razor (Kathy Spercel); her daughters, Helen Wolfe (Norman), Nancy Brock, and Janet Sharp (Kenny Brandon); her brother, Gerald Saulman (Martha); 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be private on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home in Corydon. Brother Toney McCutcheon will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 West Chestnut Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 or at www.whascrusade.org.
Pallbearers will be Michael Wolfe, Bob Sharp, Brian Emmons, Todd Cannon, Jimmy Pigg and Josh Orme.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.