Anna K. "Koty" (Roggenkamp) Cooper
Louisville - born August 26, 1922, entered into eternal rest at her home on March 11, 2019. Koty was the daughter of Herman W. Roggenkamp, Sr and Pauline D. (Schelm) Roggenkamp.
Those left to cherish her memory are sons, Henry L. Cooper (Linda) of St. Simons Is. and Rev. Robert W. Cooper (Lesa) of Glasgow, Ky; five grandchildren, Heather L. Cooper, Kelly N. (Cooper) Underwood (Allen), Emily A. (Cooper), Jackson (Jay), Jacob T. Cooper, and Kimberly J. Helton; and four great-grandchildren, Norah K. Underwood, Avery Headrick, Austin Headrick, and Lance Ridley; brothers, Rudolph Roggenkamp (Betty), Herman Roggenkamp Jr.; and many nieces and nephews; special friends, Pamela W. Cooper, caregiver and friend, Lois Bateson.
Preceded in death are her parents, Herman W and Pauline D Roggenkamp; sister, Pauline Wiedmar; husband, Henry Cooper; and a sister-in-law, Jackie Roggenkamp.
Koty was confirmed on April 14, 1935 at the Bethlehem Evangelical and Reformed Church by Minister Edwin Koch. Her life's work revolved around American Saw & Tool Company in Louisville for over 37 years where she held many positions including President of AMSCO Credit Union and Personnel Manager. Koty often said American Saw & Tool was not just a place to work but a place of an extended family. Up until the age of 90, Koty was still getting phone calls from employees asking her about specific issues of Company policies and retirement which she could readily give answers too even though A S & T closed its doors in 1977.
Koty held many positions but her best was Mom! Advice, discipline were meted out equally and love was in abundance! Whether it was the 50 yard line or center court Mom was there supporting her sons. She loved the outdoors and also was an avid fisherwoman catching large mouth bass and crappies. After retirement, her two best friends, Mary and Clara, traveled through every state in the upper and lower sections of the USA experiencing the wonders of this land. From start to finish, she truly had a celebration of life!
Visitation for Anna K. Cooper will be March 23rd at Owen Funeral Home,
5317 Dixie Hwy from 10 am to Noon with a Memorial Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Bethlehem United Church of Christ
1480 S 6th St Louisville, Ky 40208 or Hosarus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205 or a charity or your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019