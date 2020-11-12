1/1
Anna Kathryn "Anne" (Ericson) McCormick
1920 - 2020

Anna "Anne" Kathryn (Ericson) McCormick

New Albany, Indiana - Anna "Anne" Kathryn (Ericson) McCormick, 100, died November 5, 2020. The daughter of the late Arvid and Hannah Otilia (Sandberg) Ericson, Anne was born March 11, 1920 in Westmont, New Jersey. Anne grew up in Philadelphia PA and graduated from Thomas Jefferson College School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse. Her unit at Thomas Jefferson volunteered for World War II to staff an Army hospital at an unknown destination. On board the ship that eventually took them to Cairo, Egypt, she met John McCormick of Vincennes, IN. They married in 1943 and lived in Heliopolis (then a suburb of Cairo). She came home from World War II ahead of John and had their first child, Kathryn. After the war, they eventually settled in Indianapolis and had two more children, John and Carol. She adopted the Hoosier state and was an ardent IU fan. Anne worked part-time - nursing at Community Hospital. John died in 2005. They were married for 62 years.

A first-generation American, she instilled in her family lifelong interests in Sweden Her Swedish meatballs were legendary. Anne McCormick was a model to her children and others of doing the right thing. She was dignified, devoted, and had a wry sense of humor. She maintained, even into her 100th year, a constant interest in her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend and will be lovingly missed.

In addition to her parents and husband, Anne was preceded in death a brother, Arvid Ericson.

Survivors include her children, Kathryn McCormick (Rev. Lu-Anne Conner), John McCormick, and Carol McCormick Hocker; grandchildren, Elyssia and Eli McCormick, Annie Hocker Hunt (Clark), and Adam Hocker (Marion Duvert); great grandchildren, Samantha, Josephine, Sophia, Frances, Thomas, Iris, Lou, and Dylan; and former son-in-law, C. M. Hocker, Jr. (Janna).

Burial is private and a Memorial Service with Military Honors will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy in Anne's memory may be made to the Indiana Foundation for the Blind at www.afb.org or the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library Foundation at www.floydlibrary.org/foundation .

You may also send memories and condolences to the family at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
