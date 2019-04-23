Services
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
J.B. Ratterman & Sons - Portland
2114 West Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Anna L. Abell (Lannan)

Louisville - Abell, Anna L. (Lannan), 87, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.

Anna was born February 20, 1932 to the late Joseph Lannan & Dorothy Lamker.

Anna was a member of St. Peters Episcopal Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Abell; daughter, Ellen Edds; great-granddaughter, Kirsten Frazier; three brothers & two sisters. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Dawn) and Lee Abell; daughters, Michele Edds and Melanie (Brad) Walker; daughter in law, Debby Abell; sister, Kathleen Lucas; brothers, Charles Lannan and Thomas (Pat) Lannan; 15 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at Noon, J.B. Ratterman & Sons Funerals & Family Cremation Care, 2114 W. Market Street with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visiting will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1-8p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
