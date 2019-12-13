|
|
Anna L. "The Sewing Lady" Hall
Louisville - 74, passed away Wed. Dec. 11, 2019. She was a member of New Jerusalem Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Melissa J. Williams, Thomas Hall (Shannon); brother, Robert Williams; 11 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Mon. 5PM-8PM. Funeral: Tues. 11AM, both services will be held at her church 2973 Wilson Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. condolences www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019