Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Jerusalem Miss. Bapt. Church
2973 Wilson Ave
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem Miss. Bapt. Church
2973 Wilson Ave
View Map
Anna L. "The Sewing Lady" Hall

Anna L. "The Sewing Lady" Hall Obituary
Anna L. "The Sewing Lady" Hall

Louisville - 74, passed away Wed. Dec. 11, 2019. She was a member of New Jerusalem Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Melissa J. Williams, Thomas Hall (Shannon); brother, Robert Williams; 11 grandchildren; 15 great- grandchildren and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Mon. 5PM-8PM. Funeral: Tues. 11AM, both services will be held at her church 2973 Wilson Ave. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. condolences www.hathawayandclark.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
