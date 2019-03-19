|
|
Anna Laura Lucas
Louisville - Anna Laura Lucas (Voyles) of Louisville, KY passed away March 17, 2019. She was a native of Breckinridge County, KY, a former employee of American Air Filter, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Anna attended 1st Church of the Nazerene. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Mary Voyles, brothers James and Philip Voyles, and sisters Eva Bell Smith and Audrey Horsley.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Mitchell, two daughters Debi Lucas and Cindy (David) Gahafer, granddaughter Emily Ann Gahafer and grandson Aaron Lucas; brothers Robert Voyles of Cloverport, KY, Paul (Geneva) Voiles of Tell City, IN, Percy Voyles of Louisville and sister Daisy (Dwight) Willsey of Louisville. Her funeral service will be on Thursday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019