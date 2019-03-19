Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
For more information about
Anna Lucas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Laura Lucas


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Laura Lucas Obituary
Anna Laura Lucas

Louisville - Anna Laura Lucas (Voyles) of Louisville, KY passed away March 17, 2019. She was a native of Breckinridge County, KY, a former employee of American Air Filter, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Anna attended 1st Church of the Nazerene. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Mary Voyles, brothers James and Philip Voyles, and sisters Eva Bell Smith and Audrey Horsley.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Mitchell, two daughters Debi Lucas and Cindy (David) Gahafer, granddaughter Emily Ann Gahafer and grandson Aaron Lucas; brothers Robert Voyles of Cloverport, KY, Paul (Geneva) Voiles of Tell City, IN, Percy Voyles of Louisville and sister Daisy (Dwight) Willsey of Louisville. Her funeral service will be on Thursday at 12 noon at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3-8 pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now