Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Paul II Catholic Church
3521 Goldsmith Ln
Anna Leah O'Connor Abrams

Anna Leah O'Connor Abrams Obituary
Anna Leah O'Connor Abrams

Louisville - 98, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.

If ever asked about her hobbies, she would simply say that her family was her life.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Karl B. Abrams; son, Daniel K. Abrams (Dorothy); and granddaughter, Kathleen Mullaney Doll.

Anna is survived by daughters, Donna Abrams Mullaney (Jimmy) and Karen Abrams-Thompson (Bill); sons, Michael S. Abrams (Margit), Mark A. Abrams (June), and Patrick K. Abrams (Lena); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, November 15, 2019, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Ln, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7pm on Thursday, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Joseph's Children's Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
