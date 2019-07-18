|
Anna Lee Gahm
Louisville - Gahm, Anna Lee (98), passed away Tuesday night, July 16th, at her home saying the rosary with her caregiver.
Anna Lee was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Dwight and her oldest son, Walt.
She is survived by her two sons, Gordy and Phil (Denise), her daughter-in-law, Patti and her sister, Barbara Trompeter.
Barbara made every Sunday a day to remember by watching Mass of the Air with Anna Lee and distributing communion to her.
Anna Lee was born in Louisville to parents Theodore and Anna Mae Duerr. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1938. She lived just 2 doors down from Lakeside Swim Club where she met Dwight, whom declared Anna's backstroke " the best he had ever seen". The Duerr home was a place of gatherings for the families of Mary Jane, Anna Lee, Ted and Barbara.
Anna Lee and Dwight have twelve grandchildren and nine great-children with another great-grandchild on the way. (two step grandchildren as well and three step great-grandchildren).
Anna Lee was a loyal St. Raphael parishioner, Audubon Country Club long time member, and a Valhalla Golf Club founder, and a lover of all sports, especially golf.
Anna Lee could "hold her own" when it came to competing in any sport against her sons. After surviving a dissection of the aorta at age 79, Anna adopted her favorite sayings, "suck it up" and " take one day at a time".
Per Anna Lee's wishes, there will be no service or visitation.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Mass of the Air. 1200 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203.
Dwight and Anna Lee's golden years were spent at their home, made special by so many friends that stopped by to make them smile.
A special thank you goes to, Mercy Works Senior Home Care, Dr. Felicia Longenecker and to Dr. Albert (Cappy) Hoskins, and Hosparus for enabling Anna Lee to happily and comfortably remain in her home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 18, 2019