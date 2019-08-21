Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Melbourne Heights Baptist Church
3728 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Melbourne Heights Baptist Church
3728 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY
Resources
Anna Lee Smith Wheeler


1925 - 2019
Anna Lee Smith Wheeler Obituary
Anna Lee Smith Wheeler

Louisville - 94, passed away on August 18, 2019. She was a member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church.

Anna retired from BellSouth after 40 years of service. She loved to cook, square dance and enjoyed spending time with her family. Anna also learned how to fly and received her pilots license in early years.

Anna was born on March 18, 1925 in Louisville, KY to the late John Smith and Luella Boblitt Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Wheeler; brothers, Norris Smith, Vernon Smith; sister, Beulah Ryker and her nephew, Ray Smith.

Anna is survived by her sister, Alma Risner; nieces, Lee Ann Gaydosh (Robert), Karen Coultas (Bill); nephews, Bob Risner (Robin), Michael Risner, John Holcomb (Tona), Bonita Smith, David Smith and Doreen Smith; sister-in-law, Anita Smith; great-nieces and nephews, Sarah, Allen, Adam, Alex, Tyler, Jane, Grace, Paul and Mark; great-great nieces, Avery and Ellis.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Melbourne Heights Baptist Church (3728 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40220), with a service to honor the life of Anna to follow at 12 p.m. at church. Burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Children's Home (2823 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
