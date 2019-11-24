|
Anna Lois Belt
Louisville - Anna Lois Belt, 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, died Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Thornton Terrace Health Campus in Hanover, Indiana. She was born July 10th, 1934, in Vine Grove, Kentucky, to Michael and Nettie Vowels. She graduated valedictorian of Howe Valley High School in Hardin County Kentucky. She worked for the First Hardin National Bank in Elizabethown, Kentucky, where she met Richard Belt. They were married on January 25, 1958 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage. She was also employed at The Federal Reserve Bank and Nationwide Insurance, both in Louisville, KY. Her favorite hobbies with her husband were touring the country, camping, and spending time with their grandchildren. Their explorations ranged from Maine to California and Florida to Alaska. She was an active member of the Epiphany Catholic Church in Louisville, KY from its beginnings until they moved to Hanover, Indiana in 2014 to be closer to family as Richard's health was declining. They were separated by Richard's death in 2015. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Madison, Indiana until her death. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Elizabeth Mitchell, Mary Whalen, Helen Kitchen, and her brother Michael Vowels.
Anna is survived by her two sons, David Anthony Belt and his companion, Kathy Peak of Louisville, Kentucky, and Timothy Richard Belt and his wife Marta of Madison, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, Patricia Belt of Louisville; 5 grandchildren, Alice, Franklin, Katie, Joseph, and Emma; 3 great-grandchildren, Henry, George, and Oliver; 6 nieces, and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). Mass of celebration will be 10 am Wednesday, November 27th at Epiphany Catholic Church 914 Old Harrods Creek Road Louisville, KY 40223. Burial will follow in the Louisville Memorial Gardens East.
Memorial contributions may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019