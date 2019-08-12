Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Anna Loretta Lee Eaton


1924 - 2019
Anna Loretta Lee Eaton Obituary
Anna Loretta Lee Eaton

Louisville - age 95, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019. She was born July 31, 1924 to the late George and Alma Lee. She retired from Sears and Roebuck after working there for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Shelby A. Eaton; son, Roger L. Eaton; four brothers, Robert, George, Jr., Charles, and Richard Lee; two half-brothers, Gaye and Russell Lee; six sisters, Zora Leimkuehler, Lena Hagest, Georgia Mason, Lucille Allen, Etta Doolittle, and Velma Stice; and daughter-in-law, Sally Guice.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Eaton; two grandsons, Nathaniel Eaton, Ryan "Andy" Eaton, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 1 PM on Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Tuesday and from 11 AM - 1 PM on Wednesday before the funeral at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Larchmont Church of God (3134 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40215) or the (heart.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
