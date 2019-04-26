|
|
Anna Louise DeSpain
Louisville - Anna Louise DeSpain, 71 passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
She was the former Anna Taylor.
Survivors include her husband Lawrence "Larry" DeSpain, one son, 3 daughters, one brother, two sisters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visistation 12 to 8 PM Friday and 10 AM to noon on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019