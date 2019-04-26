Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna DeSpain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Louise DeSpain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna Louise DeSpain Obituary
Anna Louise DeSpain

Louisville - Anna Louise DeSpain, 71 passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

She was the former Anna Taylor.

Survivors include her husband Lawrence "Larry" DeSpain, one son, 3 daughters, one brother, two sisters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral service 12 Noon Saturday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visistation 12 to 8 PM Friday and 10 AM to noon on Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now