Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Anna Louise "Annie" Lockard

Obituary Condolences

Anna Louise "Annie" Lockard Obituary
Anna Louise "Annie" Lockard

Louisville - Anna Louise "Annie" Lockard, age 61 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 peacefully at her home with her family by her side.

Visitation will be 1 to 6 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. 40243 and 9:30 am until time of service on Monday, April 29th. A celebration of Annie's life will be 11 am Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
