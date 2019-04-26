|
Anna Louise "Annie" Lockard
Louisville - Anna Louise "Annie" Lockard, age 61 of Louisville, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 peacefully at her home with her family by her side.
Visitation will be 1 to 6 pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY. 40243 and 9:30 am until time of service on Monday, April 29th. A celebration of Annie's life will be 11 am Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hosparus. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 26, 2019