Anna M. Wallace

Anna M. Wallace

Louisville - 87, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.

She was a member of New Horizon Baptist Church and the church musician.

She is survived by her children, Margaret E. Bratton, Charles E. Armstrong Jr., Muriel Bundley, Lela Waters, Janice Couch, Jackqulin Gaston, Geraldine Brown and Aaron Armstrong; sister, Maymie Shelby; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, April 28, 2019 at New Horizon Baptist Church, 2202 Dixie Highway.

Funeral: 11am Monday, April 29, 2019 at her church, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
