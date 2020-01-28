|
Anna Mae Hankins
Louisville - Anna Mae Hankins, 94, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
She was born on July 6, 1925 in Leitchfield, KY to the late Carlos and Vannah (Clagett) Burkhead. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John C. Hankins, sons; Paul Hankins and Mark S. Hankins, sister Mary Jo Warren and brother Edward C. Burkhead.
A recipient of Louisville's Distinguished Citizen Award, her life was dedicated to the service of others. A staunch advocate of the handicapped and disabled, she contributed efforts to improve accessibility and equity to the physically impaired. She was an avid member of the church and took great pride in the ministry.
As a graduate of University of Louisville, she enriched the lives of many as one of the first educators involved in the state's early childhood education Head Start Program. When she wasn't playing or teaching the piano, you could find her planning her next great travel adventure. Her generous spirit and joyful nature were contagious and touched all those who had the privilege of knowing her.
Anna is survived by her daughter, Rebecca S. Hargrove (Richard), granddaughters; Jennifer Bates (Wally), April Rowland (Jeremy), Laura Pierce (Jason) and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 am until the time of the funeral service 11:00 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.
The family requests that contributions in Anna's memory be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020