Anna Mae Lewis
1933 - 2020
Anna Mae Lewis

Charlestown - Anna Mae Lewis, 87, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home in Charlestown. She was born on January 26, 1933 to Everett and Sarah Spencer. A graduate of Charlestown High School, she spent the early years of her marriage devoted to her three sons strengthening their educational, physical, and spiritual growth. She began her working life at the Census Bureau in Jeffersonville to supplement the household income. She worked many years at the Southern Indiana Mental Health Center before becoming an executive secretary and "gatekeeper" managing visitors to the Indiana State Senate and maintaining calendars for the Democratic caucus of the Senate.

Anna Mae was active in her church serving as a Sunday School teacher for many years at the First Presbyterian Church in Charlestown where she enriched and steered children toward a Christian-based young adulthood. She wrote poetry, both light and inspirational verse. She wrote a play about the history of her hometown, Charlestown, that was performed during the City's bicentennial. She was a Toastmaster with a talent for clever, humorous speeches. She loved sewing, crafts, furniture making, travel and art. She loved her family and many friends whom she enjoyed entertaining with cookouts, conversation and card games.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Senator James Lewis; her parents; and her sisters, Norma Miller and Carolyn Jo Lilly.

She is survived by a brother, Glenn Spencer, and sister, Judy Lynn; three sons, David (Renata) of Charlestown, Tom (Cheri) of Scottsburg, and Charles (Joanne) of Westerly, R.I.; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitch) Hickman, Chad (Jody) Lewis, Stephen (Heather) Lewis, Dr. Adrienne (Jeff) Hester, Naomi (Brad) Leeman, Cameron (Anna) Lewis, and Brad (Krysti) Lewis; step-granddaughters, Michelle and Heather Byron; and eleven great-grandchildren, Tate and Jude Hickman, Jamison, Braxton, and Quinton Lewis, Cooper and Xavier Lewis, Lewis and Eleanor Hester, and Josephine and Henry Leeman.

The family wishes to express its heart-felt appreciation and love to her wonderful caregivers. They became a close knit, loving second family.

Visitation will be on Monday, June 29th from 4 pm to 8 pm and from 9 am to 11 am on Tuesday, June 30th at Grayson Funeral Home, 893 High Street, Charlestown. The funeral service will begin at 11 am on Tuesday. The family requests that visitors wear a mask and observe safe distancing when expressing their condolences. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Anna Mae's second, later-life church, the Charlestown First United Methodist Church. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.graysonfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
JUN
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grayson Funeral Home
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
