Anna Margaret Fischer
Louisville - 97, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Anna was born on May 19, 1923 on the Thomas Family Farm in Buffalo, KY to the late Tommy and Ida Thomas. She was a Baptist by faith who was firm in her beliefs. Anna was active in the churches she attended. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and for being a friend to all.
Along with her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Fischer; granddaughter, Cheryl Manthei of South Caroline and her 9 siblings.
Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Patricia Despain Ansert and Dennis Despain (Carla); grandchildren, Laura Ann Avery of South Carolina, Melissa Smith (Louis), Francis Medley (Melody) and Kevin Medley (Stacy); along with 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.
Anna had a love for animals; in honor of her late poodle, Tiffany, please direct expressions of sympathy to the KY Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
A memorial visitation will take place from 11-1pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Newcomer Funeral Home, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A memorial service honoring Anna will take place at 1pm and then the family will have a private burial in Buffalo, KY.
