1/1
Anna Margaret Fischer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Margaret Fischer

Louisville - 97, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

Anna was born on May 19, 1923 on the Thomas Family Farm in Buffalo, KY to the late Tommy and Ida Thomas. She was a Baptist by faith who was firm in her beliefs. Anna was active in the churches she attended. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and for being a friend to all.

Along with her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Fischer; granddaughter, Cheryl Manthei of South Caroline and her 9 siblings.

Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Patricia Despain Ansert and Dennis Despain (Carla); grandchildren, Laura Ann Avery of South Carolina, Melissa Smith (Louis), Francis Medley (Melody) and Kevin Medley (Stacy); along with 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.

Anna had a love for animals; in honor of her late poodle, Tiffany, please direct expressions of sympathy to the KY Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

A memorial visitation will take place from 11-1pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Newcomer Funeral Home, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A memorial service honoring Anna will take place at 1pm and then the family will have a private burial in Buffalo, KY.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved