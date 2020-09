Anna Margaret FischerLouisville - 97, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.Anna was born on May 19, 1923 on the Thomas Family Farm in Buffalo, KY to the late Tommy and Ida Thomas. She was a Baptist by faith who was firm in her beliefs. Anna was active in the churches she attended. She will always be remembered as a loving and caring, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and for being a friend to all.Along with her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her husband, Alvin L. Fischer; granddaughter, Cheryl Manthei of South Caroline and her 9 siblings.Here to carry on her beautiful memory are her children, Patricia Despain Ansert and Dennis Despain (Carla); grandchildren, Laura Ann Avery of South Carolina, Melissa Smith (Louis), Francis Medley (Melody) and Kevin Medley (Stacy); along with 10 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren.Anna had a love for animals; in honor of her late poodle, Tiffany, please direct expressions of sympathy to the KY Humane Society in lieu of flowers.A memorial visitation will take place from 11-1pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Newcomer Funeral Home, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A memorial service honoring Anna will take place at 1pm and then the family will have a private burial in Buffalo, KY.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com