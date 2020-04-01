Services
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
205 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-5122
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Margaret Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Margaret Jones Obituary
Anna Margaret Jones

Vine Grove - Anna Margaret Jones, 96, of Vine Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter 439 Ft. Knox and a member of Vine Grove United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Conway H. Cotner and Luther C. "Luke" Jones; a grandson, Timothy Cotner; a stepson, Luther C. Jones, Jr.; and her siblings.

She is survived by her two children, Terry (Carolyn) Cotner of Louisville, KY and Patricia (Dan) Weaver of Peculiar, MO; two stepchildren, Lynn Callahan and David Jones; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

There will be a private funeral service which will be shared on Facebook. Burial will be in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.

There will be a memorial service scheduled after the restrictions for the Corona Virus has been lifted.

Donations may be made to the Vine Grove United Methodist Church.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett funeral home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -