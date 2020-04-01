|
Anna Margaret Jones
Vine Grove - Anna Margaret Jones, 96, of Vine Grove, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of Eastern Star Chapter 439 Ft. Knox and a member of Vine Grove United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Conway H. Cotner and Luther C. "Luke" Jones; a grandson, Timothy Cotner; a stepson, Luther C. Jones, Jr.; and her siblings.
She is survived by her two children, Terry (Carolyn) Cotner of Louisville, KY and Patricia (Dan) Weaver of Peculiar, MO; two stepchildren, Lynn Callahan and David Jones; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
There will be a private funeral service which will be shared on Facebook. Burial will be in North Hardin Memorial Gardens in Radcliff.
There will be a memorial service scheduled after the restrictions for the Corona Virus has been lifted.
Donations may be made to the Vine Grove United Methodist Church.
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett funeral home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020