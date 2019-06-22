Services
Anna Marie (Bronger) Collins Obituary
Anna Marie (Bronger) Collins

Louisville - 84, passed away June 19, 2019 following a brief illness.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky August 14, 1934.

She was an avid UK fan, a member of St. Paul church, the Young At Heart Club, and a graduate of Mercy Academy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Helen Knauer and George Edward Bronger; her sisters, Mary Boyd and Dorothy Beyl.

She is survived by her children, Kim Marie Hartlauf (Milton), Michelle Marie Kleitz (Michael), and William Timothy Collins (Sheri); her sisters Rosella Young and Martha Exely; grandchildren; Jeremy Hartlauf, Eric Hartlauf, Angela Marie Kleitz, Olivia Marie Collins, and Megan Nicole Kleitz; great-grandchildren; Jackson Hartlauf, Bryce Hartlauf, Tag Hartlauf, Tyler Hartlauf, and Emi Hartlauf.

Service will be Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11 AM at Saint Paul Church.

Burial will follow at St. Michael cemetery.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2PM - 8PM at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Paul Church.

http://www.stpaulparishlouisvilleky.org/donate.php
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019
