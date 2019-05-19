|
Anna Marie Conklin, SCN
Louisville - Anna Marie Conklin, SCN, 86 (formerly Sister Josepha) was born in Louisville, KY. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on May 16, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 60 years.
Sister Anna Marie served in educational ministries, teaching English, French and Latin at Sacred Heart High School in Memphis, TN; La Salette Academy in Covington, KY; Nazareth College, Nazareth, KY; St. Mary College in Leavenworth, KS; and Archbishop Williams High School, Braintree, MA. From 1974-1997, Sister Anna Marie served as an English Professor at Spalding University, Louisville, KY.
In 1974, she earned her PhD in English from the University of North Carolina.
Sister Anna Marie is survived by her extended family and by her religious community.
A visitation and prayer service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel.
Wake will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, KY, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. Vincent DePaul Church, Nazareth, followed by burial in the Nazareth Motherhouse Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home on Bardstown Road. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, PO Box 9, Nazareth, KY 40048. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019