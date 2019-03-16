|
|
Anna Marie Douglas
Louisville - 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was a retired employee of the Pillsbury Company.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Harris; grandchildren, Nicole Ann Beneke (Charles) and Frank Eldridge (Amanda); great grandchildren, Christian Casteel, Breann Beneke, Paige Beneke, Hunter, Beneke, Jacob Eldridge, and Hailey Eldridge; sisters, Carolita Aiken, Ellen Blair and Delores Gedeon (Robert); and a brother, Robert "Danny" O'Bryan.
She lived and loved the Experience of a Lifetime. She is loved by many and will be terribly missed by all.
'I DID IT MY WAY"
Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p. m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 - 7 p. m. Sunday and after 12 noon Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019