Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Anna Douglas
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
View Map
Anna Marie Douglas

Louisville - 88, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

She was a retired employee of the Pillsbury Company.

She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Harris; grandchildren, Nicole Ann Beneke (Charles) and Frank Eldridge (Amanda); great grandchildren, Christian Casteel, Breann Beneke, Paige Beneke, Hunter, Beneke, Jacob Eldridge, and Hailey Eldridge; sisters, Carolita Aiken, Ellen Blair and Delores Gedeon (Robert); and a brother, Robert "Danny" O'Bryan.

She lived and loved the Experience of a Lifetime. She is loved by many and will be terribly missed by all.

'I DID IT MY WAY"

Her funeral service will be held at 1:30 p. m. Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home, 2723 Preston Highway with entombment in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1 - 7 p. m. Sunday and after 12 noon Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
