Anna Marie "Ann" (Ray) Mattingly
Louisville - Anna Marie "Ann" (Ray) Mattingly, formerly of Valley Station, KY, died peacefully on April 23rd 2019 in Frankfort, KY at the age of 90.
Ann is survived by her only child, daughter Vickie Floyd Hughes (John) of Evansville, IN; grandchildren Jennifer Floyd Aranilla (Alex) of Frankfort, KY and Jason Floyd (Denise) of Elberfeld, IN; great grandchildren Finn Alexander, Peri Elizabeth and June Eleanor Aranilla and Colin Robert and Aidan Louis Floyd; and one sister, Zelda McBride (Robert) of Louisville. She was expecting a new great grandson in August. Ann was proceeded in death by her husband, Louis Edward Mattingly, her parents, brother William "Bub" Ray, sister Pauline Ray, and son-in-law Robert F. Floyd.
Ann was born on July 19th 1928 in Valley Station, KY to Gladys (Stinson) and William Ray and married her husband on May 20th 1950. She spent her life as a homemaker and devoted mother and grandmother. She loved to garden and fish, embracing her independence for most of her ninety years. She loved her friends and neighbors, kept a keen eye the neighborhood happenings, and spent many happy years shopping and lunching with her great friend, the late Joan (Fred) Hampton. She cleaned her house to within an inch of its life, had a garage floor off of which one could eat, and passed on her obsessive-compulsive laundry perfection techniques to her granddaughter. Ann cooked perfect pork chops, baked delicious red velvet cakes, and her family already misses her cooking. She loved nothing more than planting flowers at this time each year.
A funeral is scheduled for 2pm EST on Friday April 26th at Advantage Funeral Home, Hardy Chapel, 10907 Dixie Highway, following visitation from noon to service time. Dr. Dan Lovell, of Henderson, KY, will officiate the ceremony and burial at Bethany Cemetery. The family would like to thank Ann's caregiver Donna Blankenship for providing excellent and loving care during the past year and the Doug & Earlene McMackin Family for many years of providing companionship and assistance.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019