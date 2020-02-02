Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
6:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Anna Marie Thomas

Anna Marie Thomas Obituary
Anna Marie Thomas

Louisville - Anna Marie Thomas 84 of Louisville passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. Born in Louisville she was the former Anna Hans. She retired from the Jefferson County Clerks Office where she worked in the Deed Department and was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Francis Gregory "Greg" Thomas.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Joan Marie Smith (Steve); granddaughters, Jessica Marie Schorr (Alex) and Jennifer Ann Plas (Mike); and a great grandson on the way Stephen Nicholas Plas.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with a memorial service at 6:00.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Martha Catholic Church and WHAS Crusade for Children.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
