|
|
Anna "Sugar" McClure
Louisville - Anna "Sugar" McClure, 94, of Louisville, passed away March 25, 2019. She was a member of Highview Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, John McClure Jr.; and her daughter, Sharon Waldridge. She is survived by her son, John McClure(Marilyn); 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be 2pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be 11am-2pm Friday. Memorial donations in Sugar's memory can be made to Highview Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019