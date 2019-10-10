|
Anna Mae Moore, 89, of Centerfield, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019.
Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Paul Moore, her daughter Brenda Moore and Sister Ruth Green.
Left to cherish her memory are Daughters, Paulette (Jim), Michelle (Chris), Sons, Keith Woodson Moore (Kim), James Moore, Sister Vivian Jean Wallace, 5 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren.
Ann was a retired Oldham County Head Start teacher and a devoted member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Mt. Tabor Youth Fund.
Visitation will be Saturday 2-6 pm, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood. Burial will be Sunday, 2 pm, Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019