Anna N. Moir passed away November 5, 2019. She was born December 24, 1932 in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and was the wife of the late Frederick M. Moir Sr.
With great sadness Anna's children, grandchil- dren and great grandchildren said goodbye to their mom and Nonna. Although our sorrow is great, we are comforted knowing that she is in a far better place where she can continue to watch over her family and where she is at peace after a lengthy illness. We are convinced that conversa- tion, a joy in her life but taken from her due to a neurological disorder, is now back and she is smiling and happily en-gaged in conversation after conversation with all who will listen. As one very proud of her Italian heritage, some conversations may even be in the Neapolitan dialect she spoke in earlier years. We will miss her immensely. Non ti dimenticheremo mai (We will never forget you)!
Years ago, Dad referred to Mom as a domestic engineer. It was most likely because the household was run like a well-engineered machine. Weekend, spring, fall and summer cleaning chores for everyone; getting us to our events, always on time. We learned to cook and to can summer tomatoes (for pasta sauce of course) with her. This was often done to a sing-a-along with some Italian tenor. Playing cards at the lake and country western dancing with friends always brought a smile to her face. As grandchildren and great grandchildren came into her life, she and Dad rarely missed their events, ranging from organized sports to piano recitals and horse shows.
Mom was one of the first members of the Italian American Association in Louisville, active on the board for many years, and attended numerous Italian American festivals to sing, dance, eat and talk with all attending. She was a member of St. Albert the Great Parish.
She is survived by her children; Antonio (Janet), Diane Millett (Tom) and Frederick Jr. (Donna); grandchildren; Rick (Kaitlyn), Tony Jr., Tommy, Todd, Sara (James), Michael (Elizabeth), Megan, Mackenzie and Meredith; great grandchildren, Presley, Logan, Campbell, Eleanor and Anna. She is also survived by a sister, Apollonia of St. Clair Shores, MI as well as many much loved nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Frederick; parents, Antonio and Anna Cortese; brothers Ralph, Joseph, Duilio, Antonio and a sister, Angeline.
At her request her body has been donated to the University of Louisville School of Medicine.
Mom was at The Forum for the past two and one-half years and we are so very appreciative of the care provided her by the staff during this time. It took special people to care for her as they did every day, all day.Additionally, we would like to thank the kind people at Hosparus of Louisville for their assistance.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Albert the Great Church, 1395 Girard Drive in Louisville on November 22, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019