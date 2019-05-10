Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Chapel at St. Michael Orthodox Church
3701 St. Michael Church Drive
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Surzhko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna N. Surzhko


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna N. Surzhko Obituary
Anna N. Surzhko

Louisville - Anna N. Surzhko, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 8th, 2019.

A native of Kharkov, Ukraine, Anna was born August 25, 1928. She was a retired manager for the Postal Service in the Ukraine and attended St. Michael Orthodox Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Mikhail Surzhko.

Survivors include her children, Eugene Surzhko and Valentina Surzhko and two grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10th from St. George Chapel at St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive, followed by burial at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now