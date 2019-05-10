|
Anna N. Surzhko
Louisville - Anna N. Surzhko, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 8th, 2019.
A native of Kharkov, Ukraine, Anna was born August 25, 1928. She was a retired manager for the Postal Service in the Ukraine and attended St. Michael Orthodox Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mikhail Surzhko.
Survivors include her children, Eugene Surzhko and Valentina Surzhko and two grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 10th from St. George Chapel at St. Michael Orthodox Church, 3701 St. Michael Church Drive, followed by burial at Jeffersontown Cemetery. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 10, 2019