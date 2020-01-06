|
|
Anna Porter
Leitchfield - Anna Lee Porter, age 103, of Louisville, KY, passed away Thursday, (January 2, 2020) at her residence.
She was born on October 7, 1916 in Grayson County, the daughter of the late Rector and Irene Carter Decker.
She enjoyed square dancing in her early years.
She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Rex Nicholls of Louisville, KY; grandson, Lee Luna; Grand-daughter, Carmelita Luna; and Kathy, Myron, Vickie, Lee, and Janie; Great-grandchildren, Jason, Ashley, Austin, and Cameron; Great-great-grandchildren, Amos and Emery and many more. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Porter; two brothers, Richard Decker and Frank Decker; and three sisters, Mildred C. Allen, Juanita Pierce, and Carrie Lee Alvey.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. CST Saturday, (January 11, 2020) at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Leon Joiner will be officiating. Burial will be in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. CST on Saturday until time of services.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020