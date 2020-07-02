1/1
Anna Rhea Bell
Anna Rhea Bell

Crestwood - Mrs. Anna Rhea Bell, age 92, of Crestwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 12:45 AM. She was at Baptist East Hospital with her two sons at her side.

Mrs. Bell was a career teacher and retired from Cedar Lake Lodge (1974-1997) in LaGrange. She had also volunteered at Baptist Hospital in LaGrange and was a long-time member of Crestwood Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Bell, a beloved member of the Oldham County community. Mrs. Bell is survived by sons, William S. Bell (Teresa), Gregory L. Bell (Maria); grandson, Jordan Bell (Emily); step-grandson, Jon Klarer (Erin); step- granddaughter, Nikole Klarer; plus great grandsons, Kyle and Trevor Bell; along with step great grandson, William Klarer and step-great granddaughter, Charlotte.

Family visitation will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, July 6 at the Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM; immediately followed by the service. A private interment will be held at Floydsburg Cemetery.

condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
09:30 AM
Stoess Funeral Home
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
