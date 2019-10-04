|
Anna Rita Hayden
Bardstown - Anna Rita Hayden, 95, of Samuels, KY, passed away Friday, October 04, 2019 at the Loretto Motherhouse in Nerinx, KY. She was born on September 6, 1924 in Fairfield to the late Richard Louis and Mary Elizabeth "Mayme" Welch Greenwell. Anna Rita was a former employee of Nelson County Health Department, Barton 1792 Distillery, and Old Stables. She was a homemaker and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stephen Hayden, one daughter in law Patricia Clayton Hayden, two granddaughters, Tabetha and Aylice Hayden, siblings, Mary Bernadine Cecil, Cleophas Greenwell, Leola Greenwell, Chippy Greenwell, Mildred Greenwell, John Greenwell and Joseph Lee Greenwell.
Survivors include four sons, Stephen, Dale (Earlene), Ron and Jeff (Julie), her sister, Norma Rapier, a brother, Frank (Connie) Greenwell, five grandchildren, Patrick (Becky), Bradley, Bailey (Cathy), Max (April) and Sarah Beth Hayden, four great grandchildren, Clayton, Catherine, William and Robert.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00am Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with Rev. Kien Nguyen celebrant. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Fairfield. Visitation will be Monday from 3:00-8:00pm with 7:00pm prayers and additional visitation on Tuesday after 8:30am-9:30am at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home. The family request that contributions be made to St. Gregory Church or School in name of Anna Rita Hayden.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019