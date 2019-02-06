Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Anna Allgood
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Louisviile - Anna Rose (Winbun) Allgood 74, of Louisville entered into rest on Saturday February 2, 2019.

Rose was joyfully met at the gates of heaven by her Parents, Joseph and LaVerne Winbum Sisters, Sue Tiller and Naomi Smith. She leaves behind her Husband Gary, Daughters Amy Rogers (Terry) and Karen Schaefer. She also leaves her 5 Grandchildren. Funeral service for Rose will be held Monday February 11, 2019 at Advantage funeral Home Hardy Chapel at 12:00 P.M with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday February 10, 2019 from 2:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M. In Lieu of Flowers, the family wishes that donation be made to the Norton Hosparus care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019
