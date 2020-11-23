1/1
Anna (Dragoo) Skaggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna (Dragoo) Skaggs

LOUISVILLE - Anna (Dragoo) Skaggs, 95, passed away Friday November 20,2020.

Anna was a member of the Olde 23rd and Broadway Baptist Church.

She graduated high school from Connellsville High School in Pennsylvania; retired from St. Bernard Coal Company as a secretary and Tube Turns Mfg. as a billing clerk.

Preceded in death by her parents, Pleasant Walker Dragoo and Julia Watts Dragoo; her loving husband, James F. Skaggs; two brothers, L. E. Draggo and William E. Dragoo; three sisters, Geneva Hess, Hazel Dobrick and Mary Whobrey.

Survived by her two stepchildren, James W. Skaggs, Richard W. Skaggs (Carol); numerous nieces and nephews who where by her side during her illness; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkwood Baptist Church or charity of their choice. Due to Covid-19 her services will be private; burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved