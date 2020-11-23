Anna (Dragoo) Skaggs
LOUISVILLE - Anna (Dragoo) Skaggs, 95, passed away Friday November 20,2020.
Anna was a member of the Olde 23rd and Broadway Baptist Church.
She graduated high school from Connellsville High School in Pennsylvania; retired from St. Bernard Coal Company as a secretary and Tube Turns Mfg. as a billing clerk.
Preceded in death by her parents, Pleasant Walker Dragoo and Julia Watts Dragoo; her loving husband, James F. Skaggs; two brothers, L. E. Draggo and William E. Dragoo; three sisters, Geneva Hess, Hazel Dobrick and Mary Whobrey.
Survived by her two stepchildren, James W. Skaggs, Richard W. Skaggs (Carol); numerous nieces and nephews who where by her side during her illness; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Parkwood Baptist Church or charity of their choice
. Due to Covid-19 her services will be private; burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.