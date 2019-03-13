Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Eminence (KY) Cemetery
Resources
Anna Susan Lewis Obituary
Anna Susan Lewis

Louisville - Anna Susan Lewis, 89, died Monday, March 11, 2019.

She was a pre-school teacher and member at Highview Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and grandson, Tristan.

She is survived by her children, Tim Lewis (Cindy) and Suzanne Ramsey (Gregg); grandchildren, Jennifer North (Nick), Amanda Chenault (Michael), Heather Ramsey and Kelsey Ramsey; great grandchildren, Scarlett, Bronx, Mya, Alana, Rylan and Mika Jade; and sisters, Delma Adelizzi, Edith McKenzie, Jean May and Oleta Collins.

Her funeral is 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with a graveside service following at 12pm at Eminence (KY) Cemetery. Visitation is 1-7pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
