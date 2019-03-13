|
|
Anna Susan Lewis
Louisville - Anna Susan Lewis, 89, died Monday, March 11, 2019.
She was a pre-school teacher and member at Highview Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; and grandson, Tristan.
She is survived by her children, Tim Lewis (Cindy) and Suzanne Ramsey (Gregg); grandchildren, Jennifer North (Nick), Amanda Chenault (Michael), Heather Ramsey and Kelsey Ramsey; great grandchildren, Scarlett, Bronx, Mya, Alana, Rylan and Mika Jade; and sisters, Delma Adelizzi, Edith McKenzie, Jean May and Oleta Collins.
Her funeral is 10am Friday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with a graveside service following at 12pm at Eminence (KY) Cemetery. Visitation is 1-7pm Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 13, 2019