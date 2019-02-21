|
Anna Yvonne Gregory
Louisville - 70, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019
Anna was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gregory, son John Murray, a sister and 2 brothers.
She is survived by her 3 daughters; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, 5 sisters and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, February 24, 2018 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3815 W. Broadway, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019