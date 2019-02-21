Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Baptist Church,
3815 W. Broadway
Anna Yvonne Gregory Obituary
Anna Yvonne Gregory

Louisville - 70, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019

Anna was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gregory, son John Murray, a sister and 2 brothers.

She is survived by her 3 daughters; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; 4 brothers, 5 sisters and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, February 24, 2018 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral: 11am Monday, February 25, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3815 W. Broadway, burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
