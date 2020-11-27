Annabelle Lee Johnson
6 February 1944 - 24 November 2020
Annabelle Lee Johnson, aged 76 years, of Muldraugh, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at University Louisville Hospital. She was a 1962 graduate of New Albany HS and a graduate of Indiana University.
Annabelle achieved a distinguished career in cartography with the U.S. Army Topographical Command (TOPOCOM) and Defense Mapping Agency, Hydrographic/Topographic Center in Louisville, KY. She was known as the "moon lady" for her work on the development of topographic maps of moon landing sites for the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. She retired in the mid-1990s with the moon mapping achievement and several other notable military map achievements including maps of Iraq for the First Persian Gulf War. In retirement she authored "The Mapping of the Moon".
Preceded in death by father Aaron Johnson and mother Norma Johnson of New Albany, IN, Brother in Law Bill Fleming.
Survived by loving partner of 32 years Ralph C. Carlberg, Sr. and her embraced family Kamala Carlberg, Curt and Cathy Carlberg, and accepted grandchildren Alex and Alia Isringhausen, Erica and Quinton Carlberg. Also survived by brothers Aaron(Janie), Nathan "Nate"(Laura), and Jon Johnson (Beth), sister Kathy (Johnson) Fleming, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please send memorials to WHAS Crusade for Children whascrusade.org
Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel entrusted to handle her arrangements.