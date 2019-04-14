|
|
Anne Beatty Dennis
Louisville - Anne Beatty Dennis 86, of Louisville passed peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday evening April 10, 2019. She was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to parents Foster and Elma Lowther Beatty. She grew up in Lexington, Ky.
Anne received her LPN at Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing. After working for Drs. Kaufman and Mayer she dedicated her time to raising her family. She was a devoted homemaker, avid reader, bowler and loved "people watching". She cherished the family tradition of vacationing at Pawleys Island, SC. She volunteered for many years at Baptist East Hospital, Ronald McDonald House, and The Kentucky Center for the Arts.
She is survived by her children, Jan (Ty) Noe, John (Suzi) Dennis; her grandchildren, Jenna Noe and Kady Dennis: and her sister, Barbara Beatty Pipher of Acworth, GA.
The funeral will be 12 noon at Pearson's Tuesday, April 16th with graveside service at 3pm later that day at The Lexington Cemetery, 833 W Main St, Lexington, KY.
Visitation will be Monday, April 15th from 5-8pm at Pearson's Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Ln, Louisville, KY 40207.
Memorial donations in the memory of Anne may be made to the Louisville Ronald McDonald House, 550 S 1st St, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019