Anne Cox HowellLOUISVILLE - Anne Cox Howell, age 87, died peacefully with her two children by her side on July 8, 2020. She was born January 28, 1933, in Huntington, West Virginia, and graduated from Wellesley College and Marshall University. She taught English literature and worked retail, but her focus was always on her children. In the fall of 2001, she took the helm in opening Howell & Kidd, a law firm in Louisville with her two children as partners. She was the heart and soul of the business. Anne leaves behind to cherish her memory her two children, W. Bronson Howell (Valerie L. Bock) and Courtney Howell Freeman (Dr. Richard K. Freeman) of Louisville, along with two stepchildren, Mitchell Ward Harvey Powers (Ciara Ronson) of San Francisco, and Victoria Anne Jackson (Chris McComb), of St. Augustine, as well as five beloved step-grandchildren. Due to Covid, there will be a memorial service at a later date at the Episcopal Church of the Advent. Pearson's is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Shelby County Humane Society or Paws Chicago.