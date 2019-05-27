Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Anne Fears Hayes Obituary
Anne Fears Hayes

LOUISVILLE - 80, Anne peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home at Treyton Oak Towers on Saturday, May 25.

She was born in Louisville to the late Joseph Reuben Fears, Jr. and Grace Carr Fears.

She was an accomplished visual and performing artist and expressed her love to others through many God-given talents. She was an Eastern High School graduate and studied at the Louisville Conservatory of Music at the University of Louisville. She sang with the Kentucky Opera and was a devoted costumier for the Louisville Ballet. She was a longtime member of Jeffersontown United Methodist Church.

Anne is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Albin B. Hayes, Jr.; three children, Mark D. Hayes, Lisa Hayes Matthews (Mark), Leslie Buddeke Smart (John); and a brother, Joe Fears (Judy); six grandchildren, Jason Matthews (Lisa), Ben Matthews (Rachel), Mark J. Hayes (Gina), Charles H. Buddeke II, John Hayes (Lauren), and Emily L. Buddeke; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Chase Hayes, and a third due this August.

Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Highlands.

Expressions of sympathy to Jeffersontown United Methodist and the Louisville Ballet.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019
