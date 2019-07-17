|
Anne LeCompte Pope
Louisville - Anne LeCompte Pope, long a fixture of the Louisville art scene, passed away on July 15, 2019, at the age of 91. Born in 1928, the only child of Julia and Charles LeCompte, she grew up in Lakewood, New Jersey. When it came time to attend college, her grandfather offered to pay her tuition at Duke, but only if she promised not to wear any makeup. She did, and always made sure to remove every trace before each visit home. Anne married Army Air Corps Captain James Soule Pope Jr. in 1949 on the day of her graduation from Duke. They moved to Louisville and started a family consisting of son James Gray (1951) and daughter Julia Logan (1955). It was at this point that Anne began to get serious about art, taking courses in oil painting and sculpture at the University of Louisville.
The 'sixties and early 'seventies brought turbulence to the art world, and Anne plunged in. Inspired by collagists like Kurt Schwitters (who once declared that "it is possible to cry out using bits of old rubbish") and Romare Bearden (an African-American who endured decades of obscurity before being "discovered"), she produced works out of materials ranging from flattened pop tops to ordinary artists' paints. During the late 'seventies and 'eighties, the Swearingen Gallery held a number of one-woman shows featuring her work. Courier-Journal art critic Sarah Lansdell commented: "These works offer seemingly endless visual exploration, . . . always more intricate and varied than the thing suggested."
Anne loved Louisville and participated actively in community life. She sang in the choir of the Highland Presbyterian Church for four decades, served as President of the Chamber Music Society (1993-1996), volunteered for Planned Parenthood, and backed a variety of candidates and causes including George McGovern, Barack Obama, and an early "Save Our Schools" campaign back in the 'sixties, a gallant but doomed attempt to stop the defunding of public schools before it got started. She read everything from Rudolf Steiner to Louisville's own Sue Grafton, loved swimming at Lakeside, and played the piano enthusiastically but not always brilliantly.
The Pope family would like to thank caregivers Mary Kalb and Baishia Page of Caring Excellence, who brought out new sides of Anne in her final years. Thanks to their professionalism and friendship, Anne was able to stay active and engaged down to the finish line. Anne is survived by her two children and their spouses (Nancy Marks and Bill Long), four grandchildren (Dana Walters, Laura Lease, Hallie Pope, and Larry Pope), and five great grandchildren (Mason, Kendall, and Rhett Walters, and Lavery and Logan Lease).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland Presbyterian Church, the Louisville Chamber Music Society, or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 17 to July 21, 2019