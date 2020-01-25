Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anne Maddox Fritsch

Anne Maddox Fritsch Obituary
Anne Maddox Fritsch

Louisville - Anne Travis Maddox Fritsch, age 90, died January 12, 2020. Anne was a life-long resident of St. Matthews. She graduated from Anchorage High School, attended Brenau College and the University of Louisville. She was a member of Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church and the Filson Club.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rudy H. Fritsch, her daughters Kathleen Maddox Fritsch and Lynn Helen Fritsch, and sister Esther Cronin. Survivors are: daughter Travis Anne Fritsch and grandchildren USMC SSgt Elliott Maddox Fritsch (wife Cortney); Rudy Spencer Fritsch; Margaret Rockwell (husband Rocky) and great grandchildren Lilen and Miles.

Visitation will be from 1-4 pm on Saturday February 1, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckinridge Ln.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kathleen Maddox Fritsch Scholarship Fund; University of Louisville Foundation, Office of Stewardship, Louisville, KY 40292.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020
